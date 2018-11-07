17 Under Runner ups. Back row: Destiny Roach,Coach Guy Crowe, Sarah DeVall, Anna Faith Hudson. Middle Row: Cheyenne Crowe, Sierra Walters. Front Row: Kourtney Raiden, Chelsea Landreth. 17 Under Runner ups. Back row: Destiny Roach,Coach Guy Crowe, Sarah DeVall, Anna Faith Hudson. Middle Row: Cheyenne Crowe, Sierra Walters. Front Row: Kourtney Raiden, Chelsea Landreth. 12 Under Runner ups. Back row: Coach Dianna Morris, Lexi Stokes, Ava Harrington, Jaci Dennis, Ivey Stone, Coach Angie Durham. Front Row: L to R Bre Heaton, Hannah Poore, Brianna Summersill, Anna Claire Durham. 12 Under Runner ups. Back row: Coach Dianna Morris, Lexi Stokes, Ava Harrington, Jaci Dennis, Ivey Stone, Coach Angie Durham. Front Row: L to R Bre Heaton, Hannah Poore, Brianna Summersill, Anna Claire Durham. 14 Under Champions Coached by Angie and Michael Smith. Back Row: Coach Angie Smith, Madison Smith, Brooklyn Leslie, Colleen Bates, Destanie Abney, Ada Bates. Front Row: Caroline Lyda, Aisianna Gatewood, Devanye Varney. 14 Under Champions Coached by Angie and Michael Smith. Back Row: Coach Angie Smith, Madison Smith, Brooklyn Leslie, Colleen Bates, Destanie Abney, Ada Bates. Front Row: Caroline Lyda, Aisianna Gatewood, Devanye Varney. 9 Under Champions Coached by Jennifer and Jim Parvis. Back Row: Coach Jennifer Parvis, Macey Kennedy, Alison Brink, Abby Earnhardt, Kloe Parvis, Taylor Smith, Coach Jim Parvis. Front row: Jade Summersill, Addison Murray, Mallie Kennedy, Natalie Capps. 9 Under Champions Coached by Jennifer and Jim Parvis. Back Row: Coach Jennifer Parvis, Macey Kennedy, Alison Brink, Abby Earnhardt, Kloe Parvis, Taylor Smith, Coach Jim Parvis. Front row: Jade Summersill, Addison Murray, Mallie Kennedy, Natalie Capps.

PICKENS — Our 2018 fall volleyball season ended with the Palmetto Tournaments on Saturday, Oct. 20.

These end-of-season tournaments included the following tri-county area teams: Clemson, Easley Powdersville, Dacusville, Westminster, Liberty and Wren.

The 9U division was hosted by Liberty.

Due to the number of participating teams, the 12U division was a joint effort hosted by Clemson and Pickens. The 14U and 17U divisions were hosted by Pickens.

Our 9U Pickens 1 team, coached by Jim and Jennifer Parvis, defeated Powdersville 2 in the championship match.

The 12U Pickens 3 team, coached by Angie Durham and Dianna Morris, came up short in the championship match being defeated by Powdersville.

The 14U and 17U championship matches pitted two Pickens teams playing each other. The 14U Pickens 1 team, coached by Angie and Michael Smith outlasted the Pickens 2 team, coached by Eddie Wade.

The 17U was another great match-up between Pickens 3, coached by Matt Pace, and Pickens 1, coached by Guy Crowe. This time, Pickens 3 was the winner.

Thanks to everyone who came out to support the girls and coaches! If you were there, you saw some great volleyball!

17 Under Runner ups. Back row: Destiny Roach,Coach Guy Crowe, Sarah DeVall, Anna Faith Hudson. Middle Row: Cheyenne Crowe, Sierra Walters. Front Row: Kourtney Raiden, Chelsea Landreth. https://www.sentinelprogress.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/11/web1_prec1.jpg 17 Under Runner ups. Back row: Destiny Roach,Coach Guy Crowe, Sarah DeVall, Anna Faith Hudson. Middle Row: Cheyenne Crowe, Sierra Walters. Front Row: Kourtney Raiden, Chelsea Landreth. Courtesy photo 12 Under Runner ups. Back row: Coach Dianna Morris, Lexi Stokes, Ava Harrington, Jaci Dennis, Ivey Stone, Coach Angie Durham. Front Row: L to R Bre Heaton, Hannah Poore, Brianna Summersill, Anna Claire Durham. https://www.sentinelprogress.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/11/web1_prec2.jpg 12 Under Runner ups. Back row: Coach Dianna Morris, Lexi Stokes, Ava Harrington, Jaci Dennis, Ivey Stone, Coach Angie Durham. Front Row: L to R Bre Heaton, Hannah Poore, Brianna Summersill, Anna Claire Durham. Courtesy photo 14 Under Champions Coached by Angie and Michael Smith. Back Row: Coach Angie Smith, Madison Smith, Brooklyn Leslie, Colleen Bates, Destanie Abney, Ada Bates. Front Row: Caroline Lyda, Aisianna Gatewood, Devanye Varney. https://www.sentinelprogress.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/11/web1_prec3.jpg 14 Under Champions Coached by Angie and Michael Smith. Back Row: Coach Angie Smith, Madison Smith, Brooklyn Leslie, Colleen Bates, Destanie Abney, Ada Bates. Front Row: Caroline Lyda, Aisianna Gatewood, Devanye Varney. Courtesy photo 9 Under Champions Coached by Jennifer and Jim Parvis. Back Row: Coach Jennifer Parvis, Macey Kennedy, Alison Brink, Abby Earnhardt, Kloe Parvis, Taylor Smith, Coach Jim Parvis. Front row: Jade Summersill, Addison Murray, Mallie Kennedy, Natalie Capps. https://www.sentinelprogress.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/11/web1_prec4.jpg 9 Under Champions Coached by Jennifer and Jim Parvis. Back Row: Coach Jennifer Parvis, Macey Kennedy, Alison Brink, Abby Earnhardt, Kloe Parvis, Taylor Smith, Coach Jim Parvis. Front row: Jade Summersill, Addison Murray, Mallie Kennedy, Natalie Capps. Courtesy photo