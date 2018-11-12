PICKENS COUNTY — Under a new law, the South Carolina Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) will now require mopeds to be registered and tagged by Nov. 19, 2018.

The agency began registering and tagging mopeds on Nov. 1, in order to give the public time to comply with this new law before it goes into effect. Law enforcement officers may start issuing citations as early as Nov. 19, 2018.

According to the DMV, due to the change in law, customers who currently own or purchase mopeds will be required to register their mopeds. The DMV has created a new procedure, new form, and Phoenix has been updated to process moped transactions.

The moped plate will be issued “On-Demand” (by mail) and will include a registration card and decal.

The cost for a moped plate is $10 every two years, they said.

Currently, mopeds are not required to be titled or insured in S.C. Additionally, mopeds are exempt from ad valorem (estimated value) property taxes in this state.

Mopeds need to be registered and tagged by Nov. 19. https://www.sentinelprogress.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/11/web1_moped.jpg Mopeds need to be registered and tagged by Nov. 19. Courtesy photo

By Kasie Strickland kstrickland@cmpapers.com