PICKENS — The Holly Springs Center will kick off the holiday season on Saturday, Nov. 17 with its Harvest Festival, a salute to traditional and contemporary Appalachian artists and craftsmen.

More than 40 booths will showcase original works for sale on site. There will also be demonstrations throughout the day of traditional Appalachian crafts taught in the School of Mountain Arts, SOMA, located in the Holly Springs Center.

The Birchwood Artisan Gallery, featuring the works of more than 50 regional artists and craftsmen, will also be open.

No admission will be charged for the event which includes a live performance by the musicians of the Carla Padget band.

Classrooms will be open to visitors and the new weaving room will be on display featuring demonstration on looms donated to the school by Clemson University. The festival runs from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. and a barbeque lunch prepared by resident chef Karen Pallidino will sold on site.

The Holly Springs Center is a non-profit organization located at 120-B Holly Springs School Rd, Pickens, SC on the site of the former Holly Springs Elementary School on Hwy. 178, north of Pickens, SC.

For additional information about the festival or classes at the School of Mountain Arts, visit the Holly Springs Center’s website at www.hollyspringscenter.com or call 864-878-9335.