UPSTATE — The Budweiser Clydesdales made their first-ever appearance on April 7, 1933. A gift from August A. Busch, Jr. and Adolphus Busch to their father in celebration of the repeal of Prohibition, the presentation of the original two six-horse hitches of champion Clydesdales moved father, sons and drivers to tears.

The phrase “crying in your beer” was officially coined shortly thereafter.

Want to see them?

Well, next Friday, you can.

The horses will be making a “hitch appearence” on the 200 block of North Main Street in Greenville on No. 23 at 2 p.m. But if you miss it, you can still check out a one horse appearence on Nov. 24 from 9-11 a.m. at the 10900 block of Anderson Road in Piedmont.

More than 300 years ago, this imposing breed was first developed for farm work in the region of Clydesdale, Scotland. They are most easily recognized for their substantial feather — the long hairs of the lower leg that cover the hooves. Despite a dressy appearance, they are capable of pulling a 1-ton load at an impressive 5 miles per hour.

No strangers to television broadcasts and parades, the Budweiser Clydesdales have figured prominently in two Presidential inaugurations. They appeared in Missouri native Harry Truman’s inaugural parade in 1949, and then again for Bill Clinton’s in 1993.

The Budweiser Clydesdales will be in Greenville and Piedmont Nov. 23-24. https://www.sentinelprogress.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/11/web1_clyde1.jpg The Budweiser Clydesdales will be in Greenville and Piedmont Nov. 23-24. Courtesy photo

By Kasie Strickland kstrickland@cmpapers.com