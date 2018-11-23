The Sylvia T. Smith Volunteer Award was presented to Reverend Lewis and Nancy Edwards on Nov. 8 for many years of service with Pickens County Board of Disabilities and Special Needs. They both are devoted to what they do and love each and every individual.

The Pickens County Board of Disabilities and Special Needs wants to extend thanks to Karen Sprouse, Assistant CTH Coordinator who was presented with the SCAAIDD Student of the Year Award. Karen not only works full time as an Assistant CTH Coordinator, she goes to School and is raising her family. Congrats!

Mrs. Sylvia T. Smith was presented The Legacy Award on Nov. 16, 2018. Mrs. Smith has volunteered with the Pickens County Board of Disabilities and Special Needs for over 20 years. She has been on the ARC Board, served as a Board Member as well as volunteering a lot of her time just being here for all of the individuals.