EASLEY — A fatal accident on Saluda Dam Road claimed the life of a Travlers Rest man on Nov. 15.

According to the Pickens County Coroner’s office, 28-year-old Shaun William Gilstrap was driving on Saluda Dam Road just before 2 p.m. when he was killed in the single vehicle accident.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol said Gilstrap’s 1994 truck was traveling west when it ran off the right side of the road, hit a guard-rail and went down an embankment, overturning.

The coroner’s office said the driver was not wearing a seat belt and Gilstrap was ejected from the truck.

The driver died at the scene from blunt force trauma, said officials.

