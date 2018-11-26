Another impressive showing for EHS NJROTC Drill Team

EASLEY — The Easley High NJROTC Drill Team competed in the annual Jack Frost Drill Meet and achieved outstanding results.
The following is the order of finish in the events:
• First in Exhibition Unarmed Platoon, Squad, Dual and Armed Squad Routine. 1st in Squad Unarmed Regulation.
• Second Place Platoon Unarmed Regulation
• Third Place in Exhibition Armed Platoon, Dual, and Inspection.
• Third Place overall finish.
The team was lead by Senior Cadets Kaitlyn Gibson, Linsay Rivera, and Michael Mason. Followed by Cadet Commanders: Peyton Callerame, Lisa Rivera.
Cadets Destiny and Tessa Gilliland had and awesome 1st place finish in their dual exhibition routine.
Another outstanding performance for the NJROTC Drill team.
Well done!