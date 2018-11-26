Another impressive showing for EHS NJROTC Drill Team

EASLEY — The Easley High NJROTC Drill Team competed in the annual Jack Frost Drill Meet and achieved outstanding results.

The following is the order of finish in the events:

• First in Exhibition Unarmed Platoon, Squad, Dual and Armed Squad Routine. 1st in Squad Unarmed Regulation.

• Second Place Platoon Unarmed Regulation

• Third Place in Exhibition Armed Platoon, Dual, and Inspection.

• Third Place overall finish.

The team was lead by Senior Cadets Kaitlyn Gibson, Linsay Rivera, and Michael Mason. Followed by Cadet Commanders: Peyton Callerame, Lisa Rivera.

Cadets Destiny and Tessa Gilliland had and awesome 1st place finish in their dual exhibition routine.

Another outstanding performance for the NJROTC Drill team.

Well done!

https://www.sentinelprogress.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/11/web1_NJROTC.jpg