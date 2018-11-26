EASLEY — A police pursuit through Pickens County on Sunday ended with an Easley man behind bars.

Authorities said 27-year-old Colt Matthis, of Easley, refused to pull over when blue-lighted by the Easley Police Department after a 911 phone call said Matthis was coming to a home on Jones Avenue with a handgun.

Officials say they spotted the suspect while at the scene of the residence and the complainant identified the person in the vehicle as the one carrying the gun.

The car took off and the police pursuit went through Easley and onto High 123 towards Clemson.

Reports state Matthis’ vehicle slowed and became disabled, stopping inside Clemson’s city limits where he was taken into custody without further incident.

Mathis is facing multiple charges including failing to stop for a blue light and driving under suspension.

By Kasie Strickland kstrickland@cmpapers.com