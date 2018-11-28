FSA County Committee elections underway

PICKENS COUNTY — Glenn Thomas, County executive director of the Greenville/Pickens Farm Service Agency (FSA), announced on Friday ballots for the 2018 FSA County Committee elections have been mailed to eligible voters in Local Administrative Area #2 (LAA #2), which includes all of Pickens County, as they will be electing an area farmer to represent them on the Greenville/Pickens FSA County Committee for the next three years.

“The FSA County Committee system is unique among government agencies, because it allows producer’s to make important decisions concerning the local administration of federal farm programs,” said Thomas. “FSA encourages all eligible farmers and ranchers, to get involved and make a real difference in their communities by voting in this year’s elections — your vote is important.”

Officials said committee members apply their knowledge and judgment to make decisions on disaster and conservation payments, establishment of yields, producer appeals, employing FSA county executive directors and other local issues. FSA Committees operate within official regulations designed to carry out federal laws.

To be an eligible voter, farmers and ranchers must participate or cooperate in FSA programs.

A person who is not of legal voting age, but supervises and conducts the farming operations of an entire farm, can also vote. Agricultural producers in LAA #2 were encouraged to submit eligible candidate names during the nomination period held this past summer.

So far, there’s one. The candidate on the ballot this year is Jeffrey L. Pepper.

Pepper resides on his farm in Easley and has been a beef cattle and hay crop producer for approximately 20 years. He has served on the Greenville and Pickens FSA County Committee for the past three years representing Pickens County. Pepper is a past president and current board member of the Pickens County Cattlemen’s Association. He also serves as a board member for the Pickens County Farm Bureau.

Eligible voters who have not received ballots this week can obtain ballots at the Greenville/Pickens FSA county office.

Dec. 3, 2018 is the last day for voters to submit ballots in person to the Greenville/Pickens FSA county office. Ballots returned by mail must be postmarked no later than Dec. 3, 2018.

The Greenville/Pickens FSA County Committee will tabulate ballots on Dec. 6, 2018 at 10 a.m. in the Greenville/Pickens County FSA Office. Newly elected committee members and alternates take office Jan. 1, 2019.

The Greenville/Pickens FSA Office is located at 301 University Ridge, Suite 4700 in Greenville. Any persons wanting to attend the ballot count who need special accommodations should contact Glenn Thomas at 864-467-2798, extension 2, as soon as possible.

Office hours are 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m, Monday through Friday.

For more information about FSA County Committees and FSA programs visit www.fsa.usda.gov.

By Kasie Strickland kstrickland@cmpapers.com

Reach Kasie Strickland at 864-855-0355.

