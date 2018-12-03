LIBERTY — When the Pickens County Humane Society announced in October of last year that without a serious influx of revenue the shelter would have to close, people stepped up.

In the final days before the doors were shuttered, an online crowd sourcing fundraising platform went viral and donations came flowing in from all areas of the country to save the 46-year-old shelter.

It was a “Christmas miracle,” shelter director Samantha Gamble called it, and the Humane Society was saved — for a time.

For the past year, the shelter has continued to operate, but despite a new business plan and ambitious ideas of attaining financial security though low-cost spay and neuter programs, the problems have remained.

And once again, the year is coming to an end and the generosity and donations have stalled, said Gamble.

“We worry for the future of our facility,” added PCHS Manager, Megan Ragsdale. “We couldn’t be more blessed or more grateful for the outpouring of support that gave us another year to provide our services to the animals and residents of the Upstate.”

But inevitably, financial struggles have hit the Humane Society again.

“Each year we end up in this same position,” said Gamble. “As we carry on with normal business throughout the year, donations decrease and expenses continue to grow, therefore, funds are quickly depleted. This year we received and saved 146 animals from the County facility, that made our operational costs go up by $32,120.”

Pickens County has not given PCHS any funding since withdrawing their funding in 2017, they said.

“We believe in our program, educational components and the impact made by the services we provide,” said Gamble. “We have goals and a vision for our future.”

Unfortunately, due to the lack of funds remaining as 2018 comes to an end, their vision has been obstructed and their future seems bleak.

“We will not be able to continue to provide the services and continue the care for the animals, if we do not have the operational costs for 2019,” said Ragsdale. “The ability to make a difference in each pet that comes through our program and each family that adopts will no longer be possible. The temporary home PCHS provides to some 700-1,000 pets per year will no longer exist. Roxie, our permanent resident will lose her forever home. The goals of enhancing our programs, growing our services and establishing a mobile, low cost spay/ neuter/ vaccine clinic will not be made a reality.”

“Unfortunately, finances determine the fate of our future. And, the lack of funds will force us to close our doors,” Board President Pree Hamilton stated.

The shelter sure seems to be in trouble, but it’s nothing new to the dedicated employees and volunteers who believe in it. The question remains, can they pull off yet another Christmas miracle?

For more information, or to make a donation, visit www.pchumanesociety.charityproud.org/Donate.

Financial struggles have hit the Humane Society again. Courtesy photo

By Kasie Strickland kstrickland@cmpapers.com