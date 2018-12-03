LIBERTY — Paula Harris returns to the Upstate for “An Evening in December” concert, a mixture of jazz and blues.

Born and raised in Pickens County, Harris will bring her Christmas show, from San Francisco, Cali., back home for two shows on Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 8-9.

The show, while family-friendly, is a holiday show geared towards adults.

A blend of traditional Christmas favorites mixed with new and unusual seasonal selections will delight you. With jazz, blues, and soul arrangements from Luther Vandross, Jeffrey Osborne, Donnie Hathaway, Patti LaBelle, Nat King Cole, Marcus Miller and more.

Saturday’s show begins at 7:30 p.m. with special VIP tickets available.

VIP ticket holders have the unique opportunity to arrive early to enjoy heavy hors d’oeuvres, drinks and a meet and greet with Paula Harris before the show.

Sunday’s matinee show will begin at 3 p.m.

For ticketing information for An Evening in December and future shows, please visit www.pcpac.org

