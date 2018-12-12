PICKENS COUNTY — This fall, winter and/or early spring, state and federal fire crews plan to treat up to 75 acres at Table Rock State Park, up to 322 acres at Devils Fork and up to 239 acres at Keowee-Toxaway State Park with controlled burns.

Many State Parks have seen decades of fire suppression with years of accumulated combustible fuels, park officials said. The purpose of these controlled burns is to reduce hazardous forest fuels that cause wildfires and improve habitat conditions for wildlife and recreation.

“Safety is our primary concern during any controlled burn,” they said. “The fire experts assigned to these burns are highly trained and have years of experience protecting communities, themselves and the land they are working to restore.”

Experienced fire specialists will closely monitor local weather conditions, such as wind, temperature, and humidity, making adjustments in the schedule as needed to insure the safety of local residents and crewmembers. Prior to lighting the burn, crews will construct firebreaks to ensure the fire does not leave the burn area, they said.

The burns will mimic “historic, low intensity natural fires” as much as possible, officials stated.

Residents are advised trails and roads in and around the parks can be affected during burns. Any closures will be temporary and clearly posted, they said. But because the scheduling of controlled burns is entirely dependent on weather conditions, immediate advance notice is provided only to local fire and law enforcement officials.

Immediately after a controlled burn, the area can look raw and desolate — this is only temporary, as new vegetation soon greens up the forest floor within as little as a few days or weeks, they said.

Courtesy photo https://www.sentinelprogress.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/12/web1_FC.jpg Courtesy photo

By Kasie Strickland kstrickland@cmpapers.com