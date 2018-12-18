CENTRAL — American Red Cross disaster-trained volunteers are assisting a family whose home, located on Mawbridge Road in Central, was damaged by a fire this week.

The Central Fire Department responded to the blaze.

The Red Cross is helping four adults and two children by providing financial assistance for food, clothing, lodging and other essentials, and comfort kits containing personal hygiene items, a spokesperson for the agency said.

According to the Red Cross, each year around the holidays they see an uptick in the number of home fires. It’s also been shown that Christmas tree fires are much more likely to be deadly than most other fires, they said.

When cooking and decorating this holiday season, the Red Cross is reminding families to check their existing smoke alarms and practice fire drills at home. Every household should develop a fire escape plan and practice it several times a year and at different times of the day. Install smoke alarms on every level of the home, inside bedrooms and outside sleeping areas. Test them every month and replace the batteries when needed, they said.

Residents can also download the free Red Cross Emergency App now to be ready in case of a disaster in their community. They can use the app’s “I’m Safe” button to connect with their loved ones. The Emergency App can be found in the app store for someone’s mobile device by searching for “American Red Cross” or by going to redcross.org/apps.

According to the organization, The American Red Cross shelters, feeds and provides emotional support to victims of disasters; supplies nearly half of the nation’s blood; teaches lifesaving skills; provides international humanitarian aid; and supports military members and their families.

The Red Cross is a charitable organization – not a government agency – and depends on volunteers and the generosity of the American public to perform its mission, they said.

For more information, please visit www.redcross.org/SC.

https://www.sentinelprogress.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/12/web1_red-cross.jpg

By Kasie Strickland kstrickland@cmpapers.com