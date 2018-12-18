SOUTH CAROLINA — U.S. Senators Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) and Tim Scott’s (R-S.C.) legislation – The South Carolina Peanut Parity Act – passed the Senate and the House of Representatives as a part of the conference report to the 2018 Farm Bill.

This provision will put an individual from South Carolina on the Peanut Standards Board — yes, that’s a real thing — at the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA). The legislation will now go to President Trump’s desk where it is expected to be signed into law.

Graham and Scott, along with S.C. Congressman Joe Wilson, noted that even though S.C. has the fourth largest peanut industry in the country, the state is not represented on the Peanut Standards Board.

Outrageous.

The board, created by the 2002 farm bill, advises USDA on proper standards for peanut quality and handling.

“As growers of our state’s official snack, South Carolina peanut farmers deserve a say in matters that affect their livelihood. I’m proud to work with my colleagues, Senator Scott and Congressman Wilson, on this important bill to ensure South Carolina’s peanut farmers get adequate representation at USDA,” said Graham. “I appreciate and look forward to President Trump signing this provision into law.”

Henry Ott, president of the S.C. Farm Bureau, applauded the Senators’ efforts stating in a letter to Graham that previous statutes barring S.C. peanut growers from serving on the Board had placed the state at an “unfair disadvantage.”

S.C. currently grows over 106,000 acres of peanuts, producing roughly 8 percent of the nation’s crop.

Hugh E. Weathers, commissioner for the S.C. Dept. of Agriculture, echoed Ott’s statements and said S.C. peanut growers had previously been displaced on the Board with the appointment of growers exclusively from N.C. and Virginia for the region.

“Ensuring South Carolina peanut farmers have a seat at the table is incredibly important,” Scott said. “I want to thank Senator Graham for working together on this important bill and I look forward to sharing some South Carolina boiled peanuts with our colleagues soon!”

The Peanut Standards Board advises USDA on proper standards for peanut quality and handling. https://www.sentinelprogress.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/12/web1_peanuts.jpg The Peanut Standards Board advises USDA on proper standards for peanut quality and handling. Courtesy photo

By Kasie Strickland kstrickland@cmpapers.com