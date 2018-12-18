SUNSET — Ten local charities recieved an early Christmas thanks to a $170,000 donation by The Reserve at Lake Keowee’s Charitable Foundation — a record-breaking number for the foundation.

Fundraising events included the Annual Charity Golf Classic, which was expanded into a two-day event and the Community Swine & Dine Dinner & Auction.

The events were made possible through hundreds of volunteer hours, sponsorships and donations from local businesses and individuals, a spokesperson for The Reserve said.

Since the foundation’s inception in 2006, the amount raised and donated to local charities now totals $861,000.

“It is with gratitude to our Reserve members and Corporate Sponsors that we are able to provide these significant grants to lift up our local charities who serve a broad range of children, families and senior needs in our communities,” Cathy Washburn, Executive Director of The Reserve at Lake Keowee’s Community and Charitable Foundation said.

On Dec. 4, representatives from each local charity came together at The Reserve for the special announcement and funds disbursement. A special Christmas performance by The Erica Berg Collective followed the charity check presentation.

The 2018 beneficiaries of The Reserve at Lake Keowee Charitable Foundation’s annual gift include Helping Hands Children’s Shelter of Clemson, Feed a Hungry Child, Pickens County Meals on Wheels, Pickens Senior Center at the Hagood Center, Camp iRock, Center for Developmental Services, Ripple of One, Safe Harbor, Samaritan’s Health of Pickens County, and Family Promise of Pickens County.

“This community has a heart of gold with so much compassion for those in need,” Dana McConnell, executive director of Center for Development Services said. “They not only commit their personal funds to the foundation, but they volunteer an incredible amount of time for the success of Pickens County.”

“It took a large cadre of dedicated volunteers and donors to continue the giving tradition we have at The Reserve,” said Anita Arms, chairman of The Reserve Charitable Foundation Board of Trustees. “The commitment, generosity and empathy of Reserve members are inspiring and the amazing work our chosen charities do to improve the lives of so many in the local community is what motivates us all. Hats off to the charities, the volunteers, and the donors who all do so much to improve lives in Pickens County.”

According to the board, to be considered as a beneficiary, non-profit charitable organizations have to apply by Nov. 30 each year via The Reserve at Lake Keowee’s website at www.ReserveatLakeKeowee.com.

The Foundation’s Outreach Committee reviews applications and all members of The Reserve at Lake Keowee vote upon a vetted list of finalists.

