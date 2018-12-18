PICKENS COUNTY — Beginning Dec. 15, 2018, The Blood Connection will become the sole supplier of blood and blood products to AnMed Health, according to a release from the organization.

After years of operating its own blood service for patients, the AnMed Health Blood Donor Center will discontinue operations and The Blood Connection (TBC) will fulfill the role of ensuring blood is available for AnMed and its patients.

Additionally, TBC is encouraging blood donors to visit its temporary location in the Anderson Mall.

“We are honored to have been chosen by AnMed Health to support the health of the people in the Anderson County communities,” said Delisa K. English, TBC president and CEO. “This is an opportunity to serve more people, help more patients and save more lives. Watch for our signature red blood mobile units and listen for a call from our donor recruiters.”

In locally-driven operations, neighbors are helping neighbors, but only through a partnership with the community.

“As a steward of the community blood supply, TBC has served the region for over 40 years, ensuring blood is available to directly serve patients in the same communities,” said a spokesperson with TBC. “With AnMed Health, The Blood Connection will now be servicing the entire Upstate.”

Every day, accident victims, patients with cancer, blood disorders, sickle cell disease and other illnesses need lifesaving transfusions. TBC’s mission is to ensure all hospital partners have the blood supplies needed for patients at any given time, they said.

Blood donors must be healthy, weigh at least 110 pounds and be 17 years old or 16 with written parental consent.

TBC encourages both whole blood and platelet donations.

By Kasie Strickland kstrickland@cmpapers.com