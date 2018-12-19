Wren librarian wins national award

UPSTATE — Anderson School District One recently announced Wren High School Librarian, Tamara Cox, was one of 10 winners of the American Library Association “I Love My Librarian Award.”

Cox was recognized in New York City at an award ceremony and reception.

“Teachers never really know and don’t always see how their work impacts the world,” Cox said. “Receiving this award helps me see that my work is making a difference. This inspires me to do my absolute best for my students and to represent my community, school and profession to the best of my abilities.”

Dr. Seth Young, Wren High School principal said, “Wren High School is blessed to have a librarian like Mrs. Cox. Her passion for reading and literacy is contagious. Mrs. Cox works tirelessly to help support all students to be successful and to work with our entire faculty to implement creative lessons to promote literacy across the curriculum.”

Jane Harrison, assistant superintendent of Instruction and Curriculum, said “Tamara Cox exemplifies the job of media specialist and is a role model for others. Not often can you find a library that is the hub of the school but Wren High School’s library is just that. Ms. Cox is to be commended for her job and the national” I Love My Librarian” Award presented by the American Library Association is most deserving.”

Also honored was a member of the Chippewa-Cree Tribe from Montana, a rural community college librarian from North Carolina and a Pennsylvania advocate for immigrants and refugees.

According to the association, recipients were chosen from more than 1,000 nominations from library users nationwide who submitted compelling stories that showcased how their local librarians have profoundly improved lives within their community.

2018 marks the 10th anniversary of the I Love My Librarian Award, which honors librarians who go above and beyond traditional library service. This coveted award was established in 2008 and recognizes outstanding public service that has transformed lives through education and lifelong learning. The ALA has received thousands of nominations over the decade, but only 110 librarians have received this distinguished honor.

On Dec. 4, each winning librarian received a $5,000 prize at an award ceremony and reception in New York City.