EASLEY — The 2016 murder of a man by his roommate over late rent payments came to a header when his killer, 60-year-old Richard Andrew Hagins pleaded guilty this week.

According to Solicitor Walk Wilkins, Hagins will spend the next 25 years in prison for voluntary manslaughter.

Wilkins said evidence presented in court indicated that on Aug. 26, 2016 the victim, 53-year-old Jeff Chandler, and Hagins got into a verbal disagreement over late rent payments at a property on Quiet Lane in Pickens County.

The argument escalated and, according to evidence presented, Hagins became enraged and physically assaulted Chandler.

He stabbed him 10 times, including a fatal blow that punctured Chandler’s heart. He died at the scene.

The “late rent” amounted to $190, court officials said.

Richard Andrew Hagins https://www.sentinelprogress.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/12/web1_41398046-hagins-jpg.jpg Richard Andrew Hagins Courtesy photo

By Kasie Strickland kstrickland@cmpapers.com