PICKENS COUNTY — There may have been fewer parades this year, but the Christmas spirit is alive and well in Pickens County as residents have been busy gathering last minute gifts, finalizing travel plans and making preparations to celebrate the holiday season.

Over in Powdersville, the post office was a flurry of activity with people rushing to make sure their letters and packages were delivered on time.

Of course, they had a little extra help …

Six-month-old Luke may not be an “official” postal worker, but his presence at the office has helped customers to maintain their holiday cheer, said his mom, Merri.

“It’s really busy this time of year and everyone is in a rush,” she said. “Still, people have been patient and in good spirits. Luke smiles at everyone and is kind of our little morale-booster.”

On some days, Luke is even dressed up like an elf — strapped to his mama’s chest in a carrier — as she goes about her job.

“Everyone just loves him,” said Ruth Mays, who was shipping off a package. “He reminds me of my grandson.”

Down the road a bit in Easley, the community Christmas Tree is all decked out in its holiday finest in Old Market Square and new light fixtures adorn many of the lamp posts up and down Main Street.

Similarly, the downtown areas of Pickens and Liberty are trussed up in plenty of garland and tinsel.

“There’s just something about this time of year that makes me homesick,” said Jenny Patris, of Easley. “I’m from Vermont and in my town we always decorated the streets and storefronts and it’s just nice to see the same thing done here (Easley).

“Makes this time a year a little bit easier — especially if you’re away from friends and family,” she said.

Six-month-old Luke keeps customers cheery at the Powdersville Post office with his mom, Merri. Kasie Strickland | The Sentinel-Progress Six-month-old Luke may not be an "official" postal worker, but his presence at the office has helped customers to maintain their holiday cheer, said his mom, Merri. Kasie Strickland | The Sentinel-Progress Downtown Easley. Kasie Strickland | The Sentinel-Progress The Christmas spirit is alive and well in the Upstate. Kasie Strickland | The Sentinel-Progress

By Kasie Strickland kstrickland@cmpapers.com