Giving back this holiday season

PICKENS — Pickens County Farm Bureau and local Farm Bureau Insurance agents are bringing a little more joy to this holiday season by helping those in the community facing hardship.

The local office is donating $1,000 to assist a Farm Bureau member who was recently diagnosed with a brain tumor. He and his wife have four young children. Surgery to remove the tumor is scheduled in early 2019.

The donation is part of a company-sponsored holiday community outreach program called Farm Bureau Cares. Through Farm Bureau Cares, county Farm Bureau offices across South Carolina provide a monetary donation during December to help a family or charity of their choice. Each local donation made by the County Farm Bureau and local agents is matched by Farm Bureau Insurance.

Statewide, more than $40,500 was donated through Farm Bureau Cares to assist charities and countless individuals this holiday season.