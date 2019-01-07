Lego team champs

Back row from left: Kristin Brooks, Abby Strelow, David Farmer, Lori Grant (coach), Rebecca Strelow (coach) with Mary Elise. Front row from left: Elijah Farmer (sibling), Mary Amanda Weaver, John Grant, Samuel Farmer, Blake Strelow. Back row from left: Kristin Brooks, Abby Strelow, David Farmer, Lori Grant (coach), Rebecca Strelow (coach) with Mary Elise. Front row from left: Elijah Farmer (sibling), Mary Amanda Weaver, John Grant, Samuel Farmer, Blake Strelow.

EASLEY — A home school For Inspiration and Recognition of Science and Technology (FIRST) Lego League robotics team from Easley, the Thunderbolts, has earned a spot at the FIRST Lego League Razorback Invitational in Fayetteville, Ark., this May.

The seven-person team, consisting of kids in grades 7-9, won the Champion’s Award at the Tri-County Tech regional qualifier in November, 2018.

Then they advanced to the West State Championship held at Riverside High School in Greer on Dec. 15, where they won second place overall and first place for robot performance out of 37 teams, securing their spot at the Arkansas tournament.

FIRST Lego League teams are part of the FIRST organization and compete in FIRST sponsored intellectual competitions.

These competitions challenge kids to build and program autonomous Lego Mindstorms EV3 robots to complete missions during robot games. In addition to robotics, teams are given the task to research real world problems and develop an innovative solution. Another aspect of FIRST Lego League is learning to work as a team by embracing the trademark FIRST Core Values, which is considered the most important component.

The Thunderbolts spent this latest FIRST Lego League season designing a solution to problems associated with long-term space travel, since this year’s theme for their age group was called “Into Orbit.”

They consulted with retired astronauts as well as professors at Clemson University as they developed a deck of magnetic playing cards to foster positive interactions among crew members and stave off anxiety and depression, which NASA has recognized as serious problems.

At the West State Championship, the Thunderbolts received exemplary marks on the mechanical design and innovation of their modular robot.

Judges were equally impressed with the research and analysis of their project as well as the creativity of their presentation.

However, the Core Values judges were clearly captivated with the unique presentation of song and dance written and choreographed by team members, which showed their utmost respect for each other as well as their desire to make the world a better place for everyone.

The team, started three years ago by two moms at Christian Home Educators of Easley, has been sponsored by BOSCH of Anderson since its creation. This year the group also received sponsorship from several other local business.

For more information on sponsorships, please contact Lori Grant at loriswillowhouse@att.net.

Back row from left: Kristin Brooks, Abby Strelow, David Farmer, Lori Grant (coach), Rebecca Strelow (coach) with Mary Elise. Front row from left: Elijah Farmer (sibling), Mary Amanda Weaver, John Grant, Samuel Farmer, Blake Strelow.

By Kasie Strickland kstrickland@cmpapers.com

Reach Kasie Strickland at 864-855-0355.

