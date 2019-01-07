Bill to rename Easley post office

Duncan Duncan

EASLEY — Congressman Jeff Duncan (SC-03) filed eight bills on the first day of the 116th Congress on a variety of issues including one that would dedicate the Easley Post Office in honor of Capt. Kimberly Hampton.

“Captain Kimberly Nicole Hampton, an Easley native, is considered a Third District hero and an American patriot,” said Duncan. “She was a Captain in the Army and the first United States female military pilot in history shot down by hostile fire. It is only fitting to remember her sacrifice for our district and the entire nation by naming the U.S. Post Office in Easley after the late Captain Hampton to honor her legacy and dedication to freedom at home and abroad.”

The bill, which has yet to be introduced, renames the post office to the “Captain Kimberly Nicole Hampton Post Office Building” and requires any reference to the building in a law, map, regulation, document, paper, or other record of the United States to the facility referred to in subsection to be referred to as such.

Also filed was the Old Glory Only Act, the Eliminating Foreign Intervention in Elections Act and the Mobilizing Against Sanctuary Cities Act, among others.

“These bills address a number of concerns I have heard from constituents in the Third Congressional District over the years,” said Duncan. I look forward to advocating for these bills along with individual liberty, free-markets and limited government during the 116th Congress.”

By Kasie Strickland

