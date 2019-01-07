Upstate man sentenced

Alfred Wayne Cash, Jr. Alfred Wayne Cash, Jr.

PIEDMONT — United States Attorney Sherri A. Lydon announced recently that Alfred Wayne Cash, Jr., age 57, of Piedmont, was sentenced in federal court for being a felon in possession of firearms and ammunition.

United States District Court Judge Bruce H. Hendricks of Greenville accepted Cash’s guilty plea and imposed a sentence of 97 months in federal prison, followed by court-ordered supervision.

There is no parole in the federal system.

Evidence presented to the court established that on Nov. 20, 2015, a shooting occurred at Cash’s residence and the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office initiated an investigation. A search of the residence revealed multiple firearms and ammunition.

Federal law prohibits Cash from possessing firearms and ammunition due to prior convictions for various offenses to include housebreaking and a prior felon in possession of a firearm conviction.

The case was investigated by the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF), and was prosecuted as part of the joint federal, state, and local Project CeaseFire initiative, which aggressively prosecutes firearm cases.

Project CeaseFire is South Carolina’s implementation of Project Safe Neighborhoods (PSN), the centerpiece of the Department of Justice’s violent crime reduction efforts.

PSN is an evidence-based program proven to be effective at reducing violent crime.

Through PSN, a broad spectrum of stakeholders work together to identify the most pressing violent crime problems in the community and develop comprehensive solutions to address them. As part of this strategy, PSN focuses enforcement efforts on the most violent offenders and partners with locally based prevention and reentry programs for lasting reductions in crime.

Assistant United States Attorney Max Cauthen of the Greenville office prosecuted the case.

By Kasie Strickland kstrickland@cmpapers.com

Reach Kasie Strickland at 864-855-0355.

