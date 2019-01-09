PICKENS COUNTY — The Salvation Army of Greenville, Pickens and Oconee counties raised over $450,000 from their famous Red Kettle campaign, reaching their 2018 goal, according to the organization.

The Salvation Army stationed kettles at over 70 locations across the three counties, starting on Nov. 9 and ending on Christmas Eve, they said.

The Red Kettle Campaign is The Salvation Army’s largest capital campaign each year. Funds raised from the Red Kettle Campaign will help support The Salvation Army’s year-round programs and services, such as rent and utility assistance, the food pantry, soup kitchen, shelter ministries, the Boys and Girls Club and more.

“We are so thankful to the generous community who helped us raise over $450,000 during the Red Kettle Campaign,” said Major Pete Costas, Area Commander of The Salvation Army of Greenville, Pickens and Oconee. “We want to thank all our faithful kettle store locations, volunteers, community partners and all those who donated to a red kettle this Christmas season.”

The Salvation Army, an evangelical part of the universal Christian church established in 1865, has been supporting those in need without discrimination for 130 years in the United States.

Nearly 30 million Americans receive assistance from The Salvation Army each year through the broadest array of social services that range from providing food for the hungry, relief for disaster victims, assistance for the disabled, outreach to the elderly and ill, clothing and shelter to the homeless and opportunities for underprivileged children.

The organization states 82 cents of every dollar spent is used to carry out those services in 5,000 communities nationwide.

For more information, go to www.salvationarmyusa.org.

By Kasie Strickland kstrickland@cmpapers.com