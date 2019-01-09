Easley woman killed

EASLEY — An early morning crash in Greenville claimed the life of an Easley woman, authorities said.

Karen Burroughs Boyce, 62, died from blunt force trauma after a collision on Saturday morning, according to the Greenville County Coroner’s office.

Incident reports from the Greenville police state an SUV traveling inbound on Academy Street turned left onto North Main Street and was struck by a truck traveling outbound on Academy Street.

Both drivers told police they had the green light, officials said.

Authorities state the truck struck the passenger side of the SUV, killing Boyce. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The collision took place around 8:21 a.m. on Jan. 5.

As a result of the crash, a malfunction of the traffic lights was reported at the intersection.

Traffic engineering, GPD Traffic Reconstruction Unit and the coroner all responded to the accident.

