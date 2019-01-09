CLEMSON — Parade will start at 9 a.m. on Jan. 12.

Parade route: Will start downtown at the intersection of College Avenue and Keith Street and will proceed to HWY 93 and turn left onto HWY 93 in front of Bowman Field. The route will then take a right onto Calhoun Drive and finally take a right onto Fort Hill Street where it will end at the east side of Memorial Stadium.

Parade will include players, coaches, administrators, invited guests, Tiger Band, cheerleaders, Rally Cats, mascots and many more!

Stadium Celebration: Memorial Stadium gates will open 7 a.m. with highlights/replay from the Championship game playing on the video board up until it’s time for the parade to start. The parade will be shown live on the video board beginning at 9 a.m.

Stadium Celebration will start at approximately 10:30 a.m. and will include hearing from coaches, players and special guests. The celebration will conclude prior to noon so fans can attend the Clemson vs. Virginia Basketball game.