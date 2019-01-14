Christian Chamber coming in Feb.

William Renfrow William Renfrow

CENTRAL — A new organization is being established that will offer Christians in business, ministry and community leadership in Pickens and surrounding counties the opportunity to network with others and be informed and inspired by speakers on a variety of topics.

The Christian Chamber of Commerce (C3) was first established 10 years ago in Columbia and is now launching a Pickens County Chapter. Their first meeting will take place Feb. 19 at Southern Wesleyan University.

The first C3 luncheon will take place in The Founders, on the lower level of the University Dining Commons. Networking will begin at 11:30 a.m. and the program will be held from Noon until 1 p.m.

The featured speaker will be William Renfrow, CEO of Renfrow Industrial. Renfrow will speak on Kingdom Influence and its power to transform communities.

Renfrow is an engineer and entrepreneur who founded Renfrow Brothers Inc., a full service industrial construction company that is based on Christian principles. Renfrow Brothers was born out of a desire to open and operate a company where employees could work hard, be successful, and – if they choose – live out their faith. Renfrow graduated from Clemson University in 1980 with a degree in Mechanical Engineering Technology. He and his wife Lisa have five children. Renfrow also serves on the leadership of First Baptist Church in Spartanburg, is a board member of the Fellowship of Christian Athletes (FCA) of Spartanburg, United Carpenters for Christ, Faith-Hope-Love Ministries and the South Carolina Christian Chamber of Commerce (C3).

The luncheon is $15 and online registration is available at www.sc-c3.org/calendar. For details, contact Mike LaPierre at 864-420-3290 or email mikelapi@gmail.com.

William Renfrow https://www.sentinelprogress.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/01/web1_williamrenfro.jpg William Renfrow Courtesy photo