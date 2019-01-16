PICKENS COUNTY — In today’s society our teens face so many obstacles that can lead them down the wrong path.

PreDestined Outreach offers a positive alternative to not only give them hope but to also encourage them to see the value of their lives. The program is a faith based organization that believes they can “do our small part to make a big difference through our service leadership.”

Every second Saturday for the past eight years, they’ve joined hands with others in our upstate communities to assist them with our service.

Their teens — along with some of their parents — serve faithfully each month.

They started this year off serving Hope and a Future, Director Ashley Williams (Oconee County), where former jail cells will become home to inmates transitioning out of jail and New Deliverance church, Pastor Tracy and Sunshine Gantt (Pickens County) helping clean out and organize their thrift closet. They serve wherever they can offer a helping hand.

By keeping teens busy serving others, it significantly decreases their chances of getting involved in gang activity, doing drugs, becoming teenage parents, have risky behaviors, committing suicide, etc.

Our Hope is to help our teens understand the value of life as they continue to grow into adulthood so they will become an asset to their community and not a liability.

Find PreDestined Outreach on Facebook at PreDestined Teens and/or visit their website at www.predestinedoutreach.org to find out more.

From right, NaAdrian Mayes (10th grade), Dante Cannon (9th grade) and Jaylan Henry (7th grade). https://www.sentinelprogress.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/01/web1_outreach.jpg From right, NaAdrian Mayes (10th grade), Dante Cannon (9th grade) and Jaylan Henry (7th grade). Courtesy photo