PICKENS — The Pickens Revitalization Association has announced the winners for the Main Street Challenge, an entrepreneurial start up competition for the purpose of generating additional retail occupancy in Pickens.

Following rigorous competition, the Pickens Revitalization Association (PRA) chose to award three cash incentives in the amount of $7,500 for first place, $5,000 for second place and $2,500 for third place to the three finalists: The Colonial House, Twisted Skillet Bistro and Burgess & Taylor General Store.

“The Selection Committee was impressed with all three businesses and wanted to help each of them,” said PRA director Allison Fowler. “We were fortunate to be able to offer a cash incentive to all three finalists.”

According to the rules of the challenge, the money offered to the winners will take the form of a potentially forgivable loan, determined by the business’ ability to meet all future requirements of the program.

“The selection committee is thrilled to announce The Colonial House as the first place winner, Twisted Skillet Bistro as the second place winner, and Burgess & Taylor General Store as the third place winner,” said Fowler. “Please help us in congratulating these businesses, and visit them to hear more about their plans!”

The PRA said The Colonial House will be serving the Pickens community as a bed and breakfast and event space, which they see as filling a need in Pickens.

Twisted Skillet Bistro plans to reach the community through their culinary arts, serving a combination of northern and southern cuisine right on Main Street, they said.

Burgess & Taylor General Store will be expanding their current business to include an ice cream and food concept that they feel will benefit the City of Pickens.

Business concepts eligible for the competition included: new start-up businesses, franchises, an expansion or relocation of an existing location from another community, and a significant expansion of an existing local business that would branch into an additional business concept.

By Kasie Strickland kstrickland@cmpapers.com