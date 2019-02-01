SUNSET — Trent Jace Kurkcu of Sunset has been named a Lyceum Scholar at Clemson University. The program is the first and only college program in the U.S. that systematically studies the history of liberty and capitalism, the political ideas of the American Founding, and the requirements of moral character.

Kurkcu is majoring in marketing.

The Lyceum Scholars Program draws inspiration from the Lyceum School founded by Aristotle in ancient Greece.

Lyceum Scholars study the moral principles of a free society, the political ideals of the American Founding and the economic foundations of capitalism.

Lyceum Scholars receive a $10,000 scholarship and are assigned a faculty “Socratic tutor” who will closely monitor and guide their intellectual development for their entire four-year education.

By Kasie Strickland kstrickland@cmpapers.com