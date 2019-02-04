Nature photographers wanted!

2018 Best in Show 2018 Best in Show

PICKENS COUNTY — Is photography a hobby of yours? Do you have a love for the great outdoors? Then submit your photos to the 2019 South Carolina Wildlife/ Hampton Wildlife Fund photography contest.

The contest has four categories — Birds, Recreation, Wildlife and Scenic Landscapes — and one first, second and third place prize will be given in each category. Additionally, there will be one Harry Hampton Best of Show Award.

Photographers of all ages and skill levels are welcome to enter a total of two images in the contest. All entries must be received no later than 5 p.m. on Feb. 15, 2019.

Resolution/size of your image file must be a minimum of 2 megabytes (MB). Prints will not be accepted — only digital images. Images not meeting these basic requirements will be ineligible for prizes. Of course, all photos must be shot in South Carolina. They may be either landscape or portrait orientation. File format should be .jpg or .JPEG

Winners will be notified no later than March 15, 2019.

How to enter:

Send an email with photo attached to photocontest@dnr.sc.gov with the following required information: Photographer’s name, complete mailing address, e-mail address, photo description, photo location and the category you wish to enter (Wildlife, Birds, Recreation, Scenic Landscapes).

Please be aware that by entering the contest, photographers grant lifetime usage rights of entered images to South Carolina Wildlife magazine, the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources and the Harry Hampton Memorial Wildlife Fund. Although the rules state this agreement does not in any way limit the right of the photographer to print, publish, display or sell the image.

No compensation is offered for any use, publication or reprint of these images by South Carolina Wildlife magazine, the S.C. Department of Natural Resources or the Harry Hampton Fund.

Entrant attests that the attached photograph is the original work of the author and that the entrant is the said author and that no other person, persons and/or entities (public, private or corporate) have any further rights or copyrights to this original photograph.

For more information, contact Joey Frazier at803-734-3967, or via email at photocontest@dnr.sc.gov.

By Kasie Strickland kstrickland@cmpapers.com

Reach Kasie Strickland at 864-855-0355.

