Scouting BSA opened to girls

PICKENS COUNTY — The Boy Scouts of America are changing. Starting Feb. 1 the iconic scouting group has been rebranded into Scouts BSA.

So, what is different about the Scouts this year? In short? Girls can join too.

Using the same curriculum as the Boy Scouts program, Scouts BSA enables all eligible youth ages 11-17, to earn the Eagle Scout rank. Scouts BSA will be single gender – all girl troops or all boy troops. The orginazation states this unique approach allows the organization to “maintain the integrity of the single-gender model while also meeting the needs of today’s families.”

Officials state the BSA’s decision to offer a program for older girls comes from input they have received from Scouting families, as well as prospective Scouting families.

“We understand that families today are busier and more diverse than ever,” they said. “In fact, most are dual-earners. There are more single-parent households than in previous decades. Many underserved communities, including fastest-growing Hispanic and Asian communities, prefer to participate in activities as a family. And, all families have less free time. More than one-third of parents feel they spend too little free time with their kids, and millennial parents are desperate to spend more time interacting with their kids.

“The BSA believes we owe it to families to structure our program offerings in a way that fits into their busy lives to deliver character development and values-based leadership training that Scouting promises,” the orginization stated.

But to everyone out there screaming on social media the scouts are now co-ed, hold off. It’s not.

“The leadership of the BSA determined that the best way to welcome girls and serve today’s families was to offer a unique model that builds on the proven benefits of our single-gender program, while also providing character and leadership opportunities for both boys and girls,” they said.

And no, they’re not changing their name.

“The Boy Scouts of America, in name and as an organization, has stood for character development and values-based leadership training for more than 108 years. It is, unequivocally, one of the most recognized, respected, and valuable brands on the planet,” they said. “Therefore, while we have expanded the reach of our programs among today’s youth and their families, our name remains the same, and our brand will continue to be a source of pride that we will protect and foster as we look to extend the reach of our promise to more families.”

Additionally, there be no new curriculum for girl participants, nor will the program be changed to accommodate girls.

“Our existing programs are relevant for young men and women,” a spokesperson said. “After all, the values of Scouting as outlined in the Scout Law – trustworthy, loyal, helpful, friendly, courteous, kind, obedient, cheerful, thrifty, brave, clean and reverent – are relevant and important values for both young men and young women.”

All members of Scouts BSA will be eligible to earn merit badges and yes, girls will have the same opportunities to meet the requirements to achieve Eagle Scout.

Didn’t see this change coming? Well, as the Scouts say: Be prepared.

Courtesy photo

By Kasie Strickland kstrickland@cmpapers.com

Reach Kasie Strickland at 864-855-0355.

