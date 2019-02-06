LIBERTY — Former Trans-Siberian Orchestra member Mark Wood will be bringing his team to Liberty High School Saturday, April 13 to perform alongside hundreds of Pickens County students as part of the Electrify Your Strings music education program.

Liberty High School was chosen as the host site this week because of their turf football field, which is expected to be more durable and less susceptible to damage from the stage and other concert equipment. Event organizers believe an outdoor venue will help create excitement and interest for the event.

The football stadium holds more visitors than the auditoriums in Pickens County high schools, which means they will also be able to accommodate a larger crowd.

The concert will take place at 7 p.m.

Tickets are available online at PickensCountyCelebrates.com.