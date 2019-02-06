CENTRAL — The 2019 South Carolina Region 1 Science Fair will take place Friday, March 8 at Southern Wesleyan University in Central.

SWU’s Science Division has once again partnered with the region’s teachers and parents to further Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) education by hosting the South Carolina Region 1 Science Fair for the 12th consecutive year.

“The United States is expected to suffer a shortage of more than 1 million highly trained STEM professionals in the next decade,” said Staci Johnson, associate professor of biology and S.C. Region 1 Science Fair director. “We believe that participation in the scientific process can set a child on the path to meet the needs of our world through a STEM career. Through the support and partnership of parents, teachers and business professionals, participation in the South Carolina Region 1 Science Fair provides new and exciting opportunities for student interest and learning in STEM disciplines.”

Officials said the fair provides an opportunity for students in grades 3 through 12 who are interested in science, technology and engineering to pursue their personal areas of interest and display their research in a public competitive forum.

“As the Region 1 Science Fair has grown at Southern Wesleyan, so has our commitment to impact the community and state by instilling passion for science, technology, engineering and math,” said Dr. Todd Voss, Southern Wesleyan University president. “We believe this program will serve our communities well in the future by supporting some of the brightest young minds in these fields, right here, right now, at home.”

The Fair also gives students an opportunity to compete for cash awards and other prizes, as well as qualify their projects for state and national competitions, including Broadcom MASTERS Middle School Fair and the Stockholm Junior Water Award.

SWU Science Division students will organize and facilitate several breakout sessions, providing a wide variety of hands-on experiences related to various science disciplines. All students in South Carolina Region 1, which includes Abbeville, Anderson, Greenville, Greenwood, Laurens, Oconee and Pickens counties, are invited to participate.

The registration deadline is Feb. 15. Student and volunteer registration can be completed online by visiting www.swu.edu/sciencefair.

Hank McCullough, senior manager of government and community relations at Piedmont Natural Gas, listens as a student shares findings from his research during the 2018 Region 1 Science Fair at SWU. https://www.sentinelprogress.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/02/web1_science1.jpg Hank McCullough, senior manager of government and community relations at Piedmont Natural Gas, listens as a student shares findings from his research during the 2018 Region 1 Science Fair at SWU. Courtesy photo SWU’s Science Division continues to partner with the region’s teachers and parents to further STEM education by hosting the South Carolina Region 1 Science Fair for the 12th consecutive year. https://www.sentinelprogress.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/02/web1_science2.jpg SWU’s Science Division continues to partner with the region’s teachers and parents to further STEM education by hosting the South Carolina Region 1 Science Fair for the 12th consecutive year. Courtesy photo

By Kasie Strickland kstrickland@cmpapers.com