PICKENS COUNTY — Due to widespread flu and illness, The Blood Connection has announced they are experiencing low donor turnout — affecting blood inventory and the ability to provide blood products to local hospitals.

The Blood Connection (TBC) is urging healthy donors — first time donors and regular donors — to help fill in during this time of shortages. All blood types are needed, especially O negative because it can be transfused to almost any patient in need, they stated.

O negative is recognized as the universal type, although only 7 percent of the population has it.

Medical Director Dr. Robert Rainer describes the need as a matter of math.

“When donors are unable to keep their scheduled appointments because of the flu, the community blood supply drops,” said Rainer, who oversees medical and technical processes and procedures that ensure the care and safety of donors and transfusion recipients. “There are patients undergoing surgery, receiving cancer treatment and organ transplants, who are depending on donated blood, in addition to the unexpected traumas seen at hospitals on a daily basis. When demand outweighs supply, the lives of these patients are at risk.”

All donation centers are open and operating as normal, they said.

By Kasie Strickland kstrickland@cmpapers.com