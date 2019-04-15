Sellers named “Outstanding First Year Teacher of the Year”

From left, Sarah Cash, McKissick Academy of Science and Technology; Laurel Sellers, Gettys Middle School; Kellye Smith, Liberty Middle School; Marybeth Willey, Easley High School. From left, Sarah Cash, McKissick Academy of Science and Technology; Laurel Sellers, Gettys Middle School; Kellye Smith, Liberty Middle School; Marybeth Willey, Easley High School. From left, Danny Merck, SDPC Superintendent; Laurel Sellers, Gettys Middle School; Danny Rogers, SDPC Coordinator of Personnel Services. From left, Danny Merck, SDPC Superintendent; Laurel Sellers, Gettys Middle School; Danny Rogers, SDPC Coordinator of Personnel Services.

EASLEY — A Gettys Middle School teacher has been named the winner of the School District of Pickens County’s “Outstanding First Year Teacher of the Year” award.

Laurel Sellers, an English Language Arts teacher at GMS, earned the honor.

“The selection process for this award has revealed great strengths in some of our first-year teachers, and that makes us excited for the future,” said Danny Rogers, SDPC’s Coordinator of Personnel Services. “Ms. Sellers stands out among her peers, and we hope that our students will benefit from her teaching for many years to come.”

Candidates were nominated by an administrator or a mentor based on a number of criteria including job performance, attendance, motivation, classroom management, and openness to improvement. The nominees were narrowed down to four finalists. In addition to Ms. Sellers, they were:

• Sarah Cash: McKissick Academy of Science and Technology

• Kellye Smith: Liberty Middle

• Marybeth Willey: Easley High School

In addition to the award, the winner earned a cash prize of $500 sponsored by Founder’s Federal Credit Union. The district will also sponsor a day of professional development for the winner and finalists at the Ron Clark Academy in Atlanta in the fall.

From left, Sarah Cash, McKissick Academy of Science and Technology; Laurel Sellers, Gettys Middle School; Kellye Smith, Liberty Middle School; Marybeth Willey, Easley High School. https://www.sentinelprogress.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/04/web1_teacher1.jpg From left, Sarah Cash, McKissick Academy of Science and Technology; Laurel Sellers, Gettys Middle School; Kellye Smith, Liberty Middle School; Marybeth Willey, Easley High School. Courtesy photo From left, Danny Merck, SDPC Superintendent; Laurel Sellers, Gettys Middle School; Danny Rogers, SDPC Coordinator of Personnel Services. https://www.sentinelprogress.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/04/web1_teacher2.jpg From left, Danny Merck, SDPC Superintendent; Laurel Sellers, Gettys Middle School; Danny Rogers, SDPC Coordinator of Personnel Services. Courtesy photo