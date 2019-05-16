TCTC lauds local graduates

Jane Sosebee delivers the 2019 Commencement Speech for TCTC. Jane Sosebee delivers the 2019 Commencement Speech for TCTC.

CLEMSON —- In her remarks to Tri-County Technical College’s Class of 2019, State President, AT&T South Carolina Jane Sosebee asked the graduates to remember three things from her address: live in the present, remember the past with gratitude and look to the future with confidence.

“This time… this place…these people… this evening is special. Look around you… at your fellow graduates. Some of you are still in high school. For others, high school was some time ago. And most of you fall somewhere inbetween,” Sosebee said to the 664 graduates who received degrees, diplomas and certificates at Littlejohn Coliseum.

“Tonight is significant because the degree or certificate you receive represents the achievement of an important goal – the reality of a dream. For some of you, the degree you receive marks the end of your planned formal education and you are looking forward to full-time careers. For others, it is a foundational building block. You are looking forward to four-year degrees or graduate programs. And others have been re-inventing and re-training yourselves for new careers or new opportunities,” said the Clemson resident.

She told the group that remembering the past partly means remembering TriCounty Technical College. “The resources here, and the experiences you’ve had, were made possible in part by alumni … students like you who wanted to help assure that Tri-County continues to be one of the leading community colleges in the Southeast.”

She urged the graduates to give back through their time, talents and contributions to scholarships to help other students, like themselves, achieve their goals.

“But more than that, remembering the past is about the individuals who had an impact on your life,” she said. She urged graduates to recognize and thank those who helped them achieve this milestone through their sacrifice and support.

As grads look to the future, she asked them to take a moment also to remember someone who invested in them.

“Maybe it was a teacher, a coach, a grandparent, an aunt or uncle, a Sunday school teacher or a friend. Think about that person. They gave you a gift, believing in you, encouraging you, and helping you become the person you are today. Take a moment to be grateful for them,” she said.

“In the days and years ahead, there will be opportunities for you to make a difference is someone else’s life. Not only will you have an opportunity, I believe you have a responsibility. The responsibility to encourage a friend to go back to school, to inspire a colleague to get additional training, to mentor a struggling student, or to babysit the child of a single parent while they go to class. And someday another graduate will be at their commencement filled with a sense of gratitude and they will think about you,” said Sosebee.

Following the speech, Tri-County President Ronnie L. Booth and other College officials presented degrees, diplomas and certificates to the following graduates from Pickens County:

From Central:

Paulino Arredondo Vaca, General Technology – Mechatronics; Kelsey Rebekah Bagwell, BA-Entrepreneur Emphasis; Danielle Lee Baker, Associate in Arts; Olena Bandera, Medical Lab Technology; Cole Alan Betcher, Criminal Justice Technology; Aidan W. Bish, General Engineering Technology; Austin Dean Bolding, Criminal Justice Technology; Brian Emmanuel Carbon, General Engineering Technology; John Randy Chapman, Jr., Industrial Electronics Technology; Morgan Leigh Davis, Associate in Science; Tyler Ann Durham, Associate in Science; Miranda Fay, Medical Laboratory Technology; Barbara Elizabeth Fincannon, Personal Care Aide; Juwan H. Freeman, Manufacturing Production I; Maritza Gaona Lopez, Nursing; Breanna Nicole Gianfrancesco, Early Care and Education; Emily Page Harris, Nursing; Gary L. Hedrick, CNC Programming and Operations; Madison Danielle Herron, Associate in Arts; Timera Reneea Jones, Administrative Office Technology; Kenneth Chad Keith, Industrial Electronics Technology; Dohnoven Glenn Kerstetter, Automotive Technology; John Phillip Lanci, Jr., Nursing; Daniel Thomas Leonard, Associate in Arts; Matthew Tyler Lewis, Computer Technology; Nina R. Mannis, Veterinary Technology; Yesenia Montes, Associate in Science; Abigail Grace Parham, Manufacturing Operators I; Stephanie Lynn Porter, Associate in Science; Randie Puma, Associate in Arts; Jill Anne Roy, Nursing; Briana Ladone Stargel, Accounting; Janice A. Stephens, Accounting; Alexander Gregoryevich Tracy, Computer Technology; Allyson Elizabeth Travis, Veterinary Technology; Kathleen Marie Williams, Veterinary Technology; Kyla Marie Willis, Associate in Arts; Michelle Diane Wilson, Nursing; and Sarah Michelle Yarbrough, Veterinary Technology.

From Clemson:

Sandra Epling Bridges, Nursing; Todd Franklin Cartee, Accounting; Tevin Terrill Gleaton, Criminal Justice Technology; Claudia Evelyn Gwinn, Veterinary Technology; Landon Eugene Hall, Media Arts Production; Maxwell F. Jeffers, Criminal Justice Technology; Sarah Natalie Kimpton, Veterinary Technology; Zachary Bryan McIntosh, Associate in Arts; Jessica Joanna Rodriguez, Business Administration; Michael Lee Segura, Media Arts Production; Sarah Katherine Kuebler Sexton, Nursing; Tyler Francis Smith, Criminal Justice Technology; Matthew Joseph Steele, Media Arts Production; Portia Weems, Practical Nursing; Grace Dennison Whitwell, Associate in Arts; Monica Leigh Wilson, Nursing; Robert Corbin Wilson, Computer Technology; and Horace Eugene Young, Jr., Manufacturing Production I.

From Easley:

Richard Chase Allison, SMA Structural Welding; Edward Arvidson, Accounting; Kayla Rosalee Bader, Nursing; Sarai Bautista-Perez, Associate in Arts; Anastasia V. Berdan, Computer Technology; Christopher Ross Boothe, General Technology – Mechatronics; William Daniel Brackett, Industrial Electronics Technology; Thomas Donald Bridges, Administrative Office Technology; Christian Edward Brown, Technical Operators I; Haley Jessica Carter, Associate in Science; Cala Jean Casio, Associate in Science; Lindsey Coe Chapman, Associate in Science; Erin Susanne Chastain, Veterinary Technology; Noah Andrew Childers, Technical Operators I; Parker Reece Couch, Computer Technology; Sierra Lynn Couchon, Industrial Electronics Technology; Joseph Nathaniel Davenport, Technical Operators II; Darci Deal, Nursing; Ashlyn Renee Dexter, Medical Laboratory Technology; Jennifer Jo Doucette, Accounting; Lesley Moriah Ellison, Nursing; Taylor Marie Fowler, Practical Nursing; Chandler Elise Galloway, Business Administration; Ashley M. Goss, Business Administration – Management Emphasis; Kayla Michelle Grant, Early Care and Education; Lillie Anne Gurrie, Associate in Science; Olivia Rachel Gurrie, Associate in Science; Paula Marie Haley, Administrative Office Technology; Nicholas Ryan Hamor, Associate in Science; Jake Alan Harbin, HVAC Apprentice; Reagan Camille Headwell, Business Administration; Matthew Stewart Hendricks, General Technology – Mechatronics; Catie Rae Jaynes, Associate in Science; Nicholas Reed Johnson, SMA Structural Welding; Andrew Reed Jones, Computer Technology; Kimberly Stratton Kelley, Practical Nursing; Brooklyn Marie Ladd, Criminal Justice Technology; Cleveland Quade Latimer, Manufacturing Production I; Haley Christine Long, Nursing; Johnathyn Nicholas Long, Industrial Electronics Technology; Carrie Danielle Lunsford, Nursing; Ashley Gabriel Lynch, Nursing; Joshua Neal McCarthy, Associate in Science; Autumn Dawn McLees, Practical Nursing; Jacob Michael McNeely, Criminal Justice Technology; Kameron Jonrichard Merck, General Technology – Mechatronics; Shelby Marie Millington, Criminal Justice Technology; Zachary Christian Monteith, Technical Operators II; Emalee Marie Moore, Early Care and Education; Lynsey Hope Newton, Criminal Justice Technology – Paralegal Studies Emphasis; Teresa Marie Nix, Nursing; Scott Michael Ours, General Engineering Technology; Skylynn Celeste Owen, Associate in Arts; Kim M. Pace, Personal Care Aide; Carissa Faith Raffa, Technical Operators I; Nicholas Paul Rampey, Industrial Electronics Technology; Stephen M. Register, General Technology – Mechatronics; Amanda Maree Reynolds, Veterinary Technology; James Allen Reynolds, Media Arts Production; Devin Tyler Roberts, Computer Technology; Mikala Arnese Idalis Ross, Nursing; Alicia Nicole Sapp, Nursing; Kelsey Rachell Scranton, Medical Laboratory Technology; Monica Wanis Siha, Nursing; Josh Scott Slusser, Industrial Electronics Technology; Michael Bradley Smith, Criminal Justice Technology; Crystal Marie Thomas, Practical Nursing; Kerri Jeanine Thomas, Practical Nursing; Zachary Joseph Paul Tortorici, Technical Operators II; Erin Rose Underwood, Nursing; Sheyenne Marie Van Sciver, Computer Technology; Juan Pablo Vasquez, Management; Austin Alexander Wilson, Business Administration; and Alex Thurman Youngblood, Heating, Ventilation and Air Conditioning Technology.

From Liberty:

Bradley Read Adcox, Computer Technology; Brandon Baldwin, SMA Structural Welding; Jack Ryan Brissey, Technical Operators I; Jacob Conor Brown, Industrial Electronics Technology; Jessica Marie Cooley, Nursing; Samantha Erin Cope, Practical Nursing; Justin Taylor Craig, General Technology – Welding; Madison Gabrielle Craven, Associate in Arts; Justus Fox Gilstrap, Media Arts Production; Jessica Marie Glasbrooks, Associate in Science; Kaitlyn Breanna Harris, Administrative Office Technology; Nicholas Eugene Inman, Manufacturing Production I; Julia Nicole Morgan, CNC Programming and Operations; Patrick D’ontae Ndieli, General Technology – Mechatronics; Katherine Rubyelaine Nimmons, Nursing; Mary Margaret-Stanley Patten, Nursing; Pamela Smith Powell, Nursing; Autumn May Shepherd, Associate in Arts; Waymond David Strickland, III, General Technology – Mechatronics; Dominick Allen Tanner, Manufacturing Operators I; Hailey Nicole Taylor, Associate in Science; Megan A. Thrift, Medical Laboratory Technology; Davis Adam Tolleson, Computer Technology; and Jessica Louise Trotter, Practical Nursing.

From Norris:

Cody James McCall Bryant, General Technology – Welding; and Christian Michael McCall, Criminal Justice Technology.

From Pickens:

Coleman Dunn Anthony, SMA Structural Welding; Jessica Renee Bagwell, Nursing; Dakota Lillean Cantrell, Criminal Justice Technology – Paralegal Studies Emphasis; Samantha Jessie Crumb, Veterinary Technology; Matthew Scott Dalton, Technical Operators I; Amanda Lynn Darnell, Administrative Office Technology – Medical Emphasis; Brittney Shea Davis, Personal Care Aide; Grant Miles Durham, Technical Operators I; Maryanne Hosler Ebersole, Nursing; Hannah Grace Golden, Administrative Office Technology; Jesi Moore Gravely, Associate in Science; Adam Joe Griffin, Engineering Design Technology; Jennifer Nichole Hammock, Manufacturing Management and Leadership; Amanda Alloria Ison, Nursing; Aaron Key, General Engineering Technology; Jarrett Austin Painter, Introduction to Machining; Ronald Keith Queen, Industrial Electronics Technology; Megan Sammons Richey, Early Care and Education; Felicia Catrice Rogers, Practical Nursing; Leslie Nicole Sanchez, Associate in Arts; Hannah Grace Snelson, Associate in Arts; and Cierra Cathryn Sorrells, Nursing.

From Six Mile:

Jennifer Yvonne Edwards, Criminal Justice Technology – Paralegal Studies Emphasis; Tiffany Cheyanne Mauldin, Nursing; Alexander Michael McCoy, Management; and Megan Mariah Smith, Nursing.

From Sunset:

Grayson Nicholas Broom, Technical Operators I; and John Franklin Ingram, Technical Operators I.

By Kasie Strickland kstrickland@cmpapers.com

By Kasie Strickland kstrickland@cmpapers.com

Reach Kasie Strickland at 864-855-0355.

