UPSTATE — With the approaching very busy Memorial Day holiday weekend, The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources (SCDNR) Law Enforcement Division will be holding courtesy boat inspections at public boat landings across the state.

SCDNR officers will perform a quick, but thorough, inspection of your boat to make sure you have the required safety equipment and proper boat and motor registration for your watercraft before you launch.

Those who are not in compliance with safety regulations or registration requirements will not be ticketed during the complimentary inspections. Instead, they will be given an opportunity to correct the problem before they launch their boat.

SCDNR officers will also be available to answer questions and give boaters tips on how to stay safe on the water.

Local courtesy boat inspection sites, held on May 26, include the River Forks Boat Ramp on Lake Hartwell in Anderson County and Twelve Mile boat landing on Lake Hartwell in Pickens County.

