ARABIAN SEA (May 27, 2019) — Electrician’s Mate 1st Class William Gaillard, from Easley, S.C., shifts the main sheave assembly from port to starboard aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Bainbridge (DDG 96). Bainbridge is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet areas of operations in support of naval operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and Pacific through the Western Indian Ocean and three strategic choke points.

