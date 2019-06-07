SIX MILE — Pickens Savings and Loan Association, F.A. recently announced it has entered into a definitive agreement to purchase the Six Mile branch of Select Bank & Trust Company located at 115 North Main Street.

The acquisition of the new Six Mile branch will expand Pickens Savings and Loan’s presence in Pickens County.

Pickens Savings and Loan anticipates assuming the majority of deposits and purchasing selected assets associated with the branch, while Select Bank will retain the loans associated with the branch.

Pending regulatory approval, the closing is scheduled to occur in the fourth quarter of 2019.

“We were very pleased that Select Bank’s management team offered us this opportunity, and we are excited to be announcing this transaction and planning for the opening of our first branch office, especially in Six Mile”, said Roddey B. Gettys, president and CEO of Pickens Savings and Loan. “This office will allow us to better serve our existing Six Mile customers and develop new relationships. We invite the Six Mile residents to visit our website at www.pickens.bank or call us to discuss our products and services, and we look forward to being your LOCAL bank. Pickens Savings and Loan will be 100 years old next year, and this expansion will be a big part of our celebration.”

