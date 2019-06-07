EASLEY — On May 21, nineteen local business leaders graduated as members of Leadership Pickens County (LPC) Class XXIX.

Established in 1991, LPC is sponsored by the chambers of commerce in Pickens County and provides a framework of experiences for local leaders to become more informed and actively involved in the decision-making processes of their community.

LPC consists of an opening retreat followed by nine fullday sessions that address areas of leadership skills, diversity, education, government, healthcare, community service, economic development, and tourism/recreation.

The program is open to anyone who lives or works in Pickens County.

Graduates of LPC Class XXIX include Justin Baldwin (5 Point Church), Jason Berry (Pickens County Advocacy Center), Elizabeth Brown (Pickens County Library System), Ethan Cashwell (Pickens County Library System), Brandon Clary (AnMed HealthCannon Hospital), Nate Dillard (Caldwell Constructors), Elizabeth Edwards (Blue Ridge Electric Cooperative), Kelsey Harbin (Harbin and Company at Keller Williams DRIVE), David Hearne (YMCA of Easley, Pickens & Powdersville), Josh Kernells (Pickens County Board of Disabilities & Special Needs), Scott Lang (City of Easley), Ashley MacDonald (Pickens County Career & Technology Center), Christopher McFarlin (TriCounty Technical College), Tiffany Mullinax (YMCA of Easley, Pickens & Powdersville), Marjorie Perez (First Sun Management Corporation), Brad Rhodes (Clemson University Police Department), Michelle Scherer (Prisma Health-Baptist Easley Hospital), Amanda Whitman (Clemson University Outdoor Lab), and Chris Wilson (Dream Center of Pickens County).

The LPC Board of Regents is now accepting applications for the Class XXX, which will begin in September 2019.

