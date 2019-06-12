PICKENS — An early morning shooting in Pickens jas left a woman dead, according to the Pickens County Sheriff’s Office.

PCSO Chief Deputy Creed Hashe said deputies arrived on the scene at approximately 8:07 a.m. after receiving reports that an adult female had been shot in the upper torso. The female was found inside the residence on Allgood Bridge Road in Pickens with what appeared to be wounds characteristic of injuries sustained from gunshots, he said.

Reports state the victim was transported to a local hospital and was determined to be deceased upon arrival.

As of the writing of this article, the victim’s identity had not been released.

A male subject believed to be the husband of the victim has been detained pending additional investigation. No other individuals were found to be at the residence when deputies arrived, authorities said.

“This incident is extremely fresh and the investigation is still in the preliminary stages due to the short time that detectives have been on the scene,” said Hashe.

Additional information is expected once the Sheriff’s Office has had an opportunity to gather more details and confirm the identities of the parties involved, he said.

By Kasie Strickland kstrickland@cmpapers.com