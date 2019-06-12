CENTRAL — Southern Wesleyan University President Todd Voss received the Duke Energy Citizenship Award June 4 during the annual banquet of the Clemson Area Chamber of Commerce.
The Duke Energy Citizenship Award is presented to a recipient who exemplifies the characteristics of good citizenship and selfless service. This person has a deep concern and love for their community. Someone who always steps up when there is a need, placing community over self. Their continuous contributions over time, often quietly, raise them to the stature of community icon for giving and doing.
Accepting the award for Dr. Voss, who was traveling outside the country, was his daughter, Emily Voss Slabaugh.
In presenting the award, Leigh Anne Puryear, community relations liaison at Duke Energy, said, “Southern Wesleyan University states that it is their goal to develop leaders known for selfless service, humble influence and contagious generosity. Whether through a traditional curriculum, through Onelife, a gap year program for students who want to grow in their faith, experience genuine community, serve others, and travel while earning college credits or through new opportunities given to residents of the Jericho Project, a living/learning environment individuals with special needs and disabilities, SWU is committed to offering their facilities, talents, ideas and resources to develop their students into this type of leader. Dr. Todd Voss is an exemplary role model of this philosophy, not only in how he serves his students and faculty, but also in how he actively serves in numerous organizations across the upstate and the Southeast.”