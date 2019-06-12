CENTRAL — Southern Wesleyan University President Todd Voss received the Duke Energy Citizenship Award June 4 during the annual banquet of the Clemson Area Chamber of Commerce.

The Duke Energy Citizenship Award is presented to a recipient who exemplifies the characteristics of good citizenship and selfless service. This person has a deep concern and love for their community. Someone who always steps up when there is a need, placing community over self. Their continuous contributions over time, often quietly, raise them to the stature of community icon for giving and doing.

Accepting the award for Dr. Voss, who was traveling outside the country, was his daughter, Emily Voss Slabaugh.

In presenting the award, Leigh Anne Puryear, community relations liaison at Duke Energy, said, “Southern Wesleyan University states that it is their goal to develop leaders known for selfless service, humble influence and contagious generosity. Whether through a traditional curriculum, through Onelife, a gap year program for students who want to grow in their faith, experience genuine community, serve others, and travel while earning college credits or through new opportunities given to residents of the Jericho Project, a living/learning environment individuals with special needs and disabilities, SWU is committed to offering their facilities, talents, ideas and resources to develop their students into this type of leader. Dr. Todd Voss is an exemplary role model of this philosophy, not only in how he serves his students and faculty, but also in how he actively serves in numerous organizations across the upstate and the Southeast.”

From left, are (front row) Tenoia Peppers Alexander, 2 Gurlz & A Party – Women In Business of the Year; Adrian Jackson-Garner, Littlejohn Community Center – Non-Profit of the Year; Shannon Lambert, Pickens County Advocacy Center – Business-Person of the Year; Marjorie Perez, First Sun Management / Wendy’s – Young Professional of the Year; Crossie Cox, Councilwoman of the City of Clemson – Good Government Award; (back row) Dan Craft, Newtique Boutique – Small Business of the Year; Phillip Mishoe, town of Central – Central Area Business Council; Emily Slabaugh, accepting for Dr. Todd Voss, Southern Wesleyan University – Duke Energy Citizenship Award; Matt Gross, Founders Federal Credit Union – Business of the Year; Scott and Jennifer Pagano, The Scoop Ice Cream Shop – New Business of the Year. Not pictured: Ashley Bennett, University Conference Center and Inn / Best Western Plus – Ambassador of the Year https://www.sentinelprogress.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/06/web1_swu1.jpg From left, are (front row) Tenoia Peppers Alexander, 2 Gurlz & A Party – Women In Business of the Year; Adrian Jackson-Garner, Littlejohn Community Center – Non-Profit of the Year; Shannon Lambert, Pickens County Advocacy Center – Business-Person of the Year; Marjorie Perez, First Sun Management / Wendy’s – Young Professional of the Year; Crossie Cox, Councilwoman of the City of Clemson – Good Government Award; (back row) Dan Craft, Newtique Boutique – Small Business of the Year; Phillip Mishoe, town of Central – Central Area Business Council; Emily Slabaugh, accepting for Dr. Todd Voss, Southern Wesleyan University – Duke Energy Citizenship Award; Matt Gross, Founders Federal Credit Union – Business of the Year; Scott and Jennifer Pagano, The Scoop Ice Cream Shop – New Business of the Year. Not pictured: Ashley Bennett, University Conference Center and Inn / Best Western Plus – Ambassador of the Year Courtesy photo Voss https://www.sentinelprogress.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/06/web1_swu2.jpg Voss Courtesy photo