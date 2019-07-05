EASLEY — Sixteen communities across South Carolina are slated to benefit from public improvement projects supported by more than $9.6 million in funds from the latest round of Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) funding.

The S.C. Department of Commerce is awarding CDBG funds to these communities, representing more than 20,660 residents, for the following projects:

Town of Allendale – Wastewater Treatment Plant Upgrade $610,000

City of Bennettsville – WWTP Gravity Sewer Line Upgrade $747,700

City of Bishopville – WWTP Sewer Line Upgrade – Phase II $928,000

Greenwood County – College Heights Sewer Upgrade $260,000

Laurens County – Lydia Mills Sewer Upgrade – Phase II $750,000

Colleton County – East Side Water Upgrade $487,500

City of Easley – Alice Mill Sewer Upgrade – Phase I $750,000

Town of Greeleyville – McMillan/Gibson Road Water Extension $370,510

City of Hartsville – South Park Pump Station/Sewer Line Upgrades $750,000

City of Inman – East Side Sewer Upgrade $750,000

City of Lancaster – Moore Street Area Water Upgrades $481,000

Town of Scotia – Well Generators/Backup Tank $135,485

Town of Heath Springs – Wastewater Treatment Plant Upgrade $749,000

Town of Turbeville – WWTP Sewer Line Upgrade $693,700

City of Union – West Main Street Sewer Upgrade $600,000

Town of Whitmire – Sims Street Sewer Upgrade $566,800

“The CDBG program continues to set the table for economic development in communities across South Carolina,” said Secretary of Commerce Bobby Hitt. “With this resource, and the public projects it affords, our state’s residents enjoy an improved quality of life, which is the hallmark of South Carolina as an ideal destination for business.”

S.C. Commerce awards CDBG funds in the fall and the spring of each year. Selected through a statewide competitive process, local governments receiving CDBG funds are required to provide at least a 10 percent match in funding to complete the projects. Grant funds are allocated on an annual basis to South Carolina from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, and S.C. Commerce administers the CDBG program on the state’s behalf. CDBG assists communities in providing housing, a suitable living environment and expanded economic opportunities.

All grants awarded through the CDBG program must meet at least one of three objectives: Benefit low-to moderate-income persons, aid in the prevention or elimination of slums and blighting conditions or meet other urgent community needs where existing conditions pose a serious and immediate threat to public health and welfare and where other financial resources are not readily available to meet such needs.

https://www.sentinelprogress.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/07/web1_City-of-Easley-Logo.jpg https://www.sentinelprogress.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/07/web1_SCDeptCommerce_logo.jpg

$9.6 million in funds from CDBG