SOUTH CAROLINA — At an annual dinner for the South Carolina Hunters and Land Owners for the Hungry, South Carolina Department of Natural Resources Board Member Duane Swygert was presented the “Man of the Year” award for his outstanding service.

“Duane has been instrumental in the expansion of South Carolina Hunters for the Hungry’s statewide expansion efforts,” a news release from the organization said.

The South Carolina Hunters and Land Owners for the Hungry was established in 2004 as a 501c3 nonprofit organization. It was started by a group of hunters that wanted to give back to their community. Since its start, over 500,000 pounds of harvested meat have been donated to those in food-insecure communities.

Currently, the organization supports 150 families on a monthly basis.

Pictured (left to right): Tim Sorrells, Duane Swygert, Sam Wyche, Bob Williams. https://www.sentinelprogress.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/08/web1_dnraward1.jpg Pictured (left to right): Tim Sorrells, Duane Swygert, Sam Wyche, Bob Williams. Courtesy photo