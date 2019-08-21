EASLEY — Foul play is not suspected in the death of a 4-year-old boy found unresponsive in his home on Aug. 19, according to a media release on Tuesday from the Pickens County Coroner’s Office.

According to Chief Deputy Chad Brooks of the Pickens County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were notified at approximately 11:58 a.m. and responded to a residence on Rusty Lane in Easley.

Deputies arrived and found Emergency Medical Services and Fire Department personnel performing CPR on the juvenile. The boy was transported to Prisma Health Greenville and later pronounced deceased, officials stated.

There were no weapons found at the scene, Brooks said.

The victim was identified by the Coroner’s Office as 4-year-old Kasen Stelling.

The Sheriff’s Office is being assisted with the investigation by the Pickens County Coroner’s Office and the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division, Brooks said.

Coroner Kandy Kelley said an autopsy is scheduled to be performed but the results will not be available for approximately 12 weeks.

“The prayers of the entire sheriff’s office are with this family,” said Sheriff Rick Clark. “I hope that people will respect their need for privacy as they deal with this tragedy.”

By Kasie Strickland kstrickland@cmpapers.com