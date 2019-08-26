EASLEY — KP Components Inc., a Denmark-based supplier that specializes in fully-automated machining of complex parts for a variety of industries, announced plans on Wednesday to expand its Pickens County operations.

“It is exciting to witness the success of a world-class manufacturer like KP Components Inc., particularly when they plan their future here in Pickens County. At KP Components Inc., ‘precision is a lifestyle’ and their attention to excellence is precisely why we are thrilled they are growing as a part of the Pickens County family of top-notch leaders,” said Pickens County Council Chair Roy Costner. “Congratulations!”

The more than $16 million investment is expected to generate 47 new jobs, according to S.C. Dept. of Commerce.

“We are very happy that we are able to continue expanding our business here in South Carolina with an investment in a new plant and equipment that will make it possible for KP Components Inc. to meet our ambitious goals for our U.S. organization over the next years,” stated KP Components Inc. General Manager Kim Broedbaek.

Founded in 1969, KP Components Inc. manufacturers complex and high-precision metal components for the world’s leading original equipment manufacturers, the company website states.

S.C. Secretary of Commerce Bobby Hitt said when companies like KP Components Inc. continue to invest and create jobs in S.C., it’s a further testament that South Carolina is ‘just right’ for business.

“Congratulations to KP Components Inc. on this announcement, and we look forward to seeing them grow and thrive for years to come,” Hitt said.

The company, located at 117 Sheriff Mill Road in Easley, is constructing a new 50,000-square-foot manufacturing facility to support its U.S. market growth, company officials said.

Gov. Henry McMaster echoed Costner’s statements, adding: ““Today’s announcement shows South Carolina is a globally competitive place for investment.”

“By continuing to strengthen our business-friendly climate, we can look forward to more announcements like this one. We thank KP Components Inc. for their ongoing commitment to our state,” McMaster said.

Individuals interested in joining the KP Components Inc. team can visit www.kp-components.com/jobs-career/.

https://www.sentinelprogress.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/08/web1_kp.jpg

By Kasie Strickland kstrickland@cmpapers.com