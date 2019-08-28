PICKENS COUNTY — Cuisine Solutions and its sister company, The Culinary Research and Education Academy (CREA), recently announced their Café + Teria program, which launched in 2017, is launching in South Carolina at four Pickens County high schools.

At each Café +Teria, students select ingredients in four steps to build a nutritious meal. They pick a base of grain, salad or a wrap; a protein: antibiotic-free chicken, ground beef, or Paneer cheese; a topping of vegetables, cheese and sauces, and a dressing.

Café + Teria features international cuisine types including Mexican, Asian, Mediterranean, Caribbean and Italian designed to address “menu fatigue,” along with a new BBQ bowl being introduced this fall, a company spokesperson said.

In 2017, Café + Teria was originally introduced to high school students attending Arlington, Virginia’s three public high schools, Wakefield, Yorktown and Washington-Lee.

SDPC Student Nutrition Services Jenaffer Pitt said she launched the concept at each of the local four high schools on Aug. 20, 2019: Daniel High, Easley High, Liberty High and Pickens High, after running a successful two-day test earlier this year.

Pitt advises she is “ecstatic” about implementing the program, noting, “Café + Teria is a fast-casual concept designed to meet the USDA guidelines.

It is also structured like the many popular restaurants that kids want to frequent,” she said. “They love to build their own meal and this gives them the freedom to select their base, then choose a protein and toppings for their bowl. All ingredients are of the highest quality and the veggies are chopped fresh daily. The dressings are homemade and crafted to fit the flavor profile of each dish. Building your own bowl is especially powerful because it enables students to fit their own tastes.”

“Want spicy? Vegetarian? Packed with super foods and protein? You’ve got it with this concept,” exclaims Ms. Pitt. “Customization is key, and students can build lunch however they like it. Café+Teria will keep them engaged and excited about eating school lunch!”

Pickens County estimates 1000 student will participate in Café + Teria per day.

The concept for this innovative school lunch program is designed around using Cuisine Solutions’ proteins, they said. Café + Teria resembles a “franchise for schools,” which can be replicated at any school district in the country.

Cuisine Solutions provides the school partners with the recipes, standard operating procedures, name brand and marketing materials to support the program. For example, every Café +Teria in the participating Virginia and South Carolina schools has a serving line with bold graphics that invite exploration, designed with a distinctive, modern look to help attract students to these healthy meal options, they said.

Café + Teria’s protein choices are all prepared with the sous-vide method, which fully cooks and pasteurizes the food. Sous-vide is French for “under vacuum” which describes a cooking technique in which food is vacuum-sealed, then slow cooked in hot water. The recipes are also low in sodium, fat and sugar.

The new menu options launched this year.

By Kasie Strickland