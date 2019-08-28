PICKENS COUNTY — Agents of the S.C. Law Enforcement Division on Aug. 22, 2019 charged a former Pickens County Detention Center officer and two other people in connection with a scheme to provide methamphetamine to inmates at the facility.

Zachary Keith Blanton, 23, was charged with two counts of Conspiracy. Blanton was charged by SLED on February 6, 2019 with Misconduct in Office and Furnishing Contraband to Prisoners.

Susan Lynn Maready, 45, of Easley, S.C., Dustin Allen Wilson, 33, of Pickens, S.C., were charged with Conspiracy.

The SLED investigation was requested by the Pickens County Sheriff’s Office.

Blanton, Maready and Wilson were booked at the Pickens County Detention Center.

The case will be prosecuted by the 13th Circuit Solicitor’s Office.

https://www.sentinelprogress.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/08/web1_SLED.jpg