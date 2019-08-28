Landslides close roads

Landslides continue to plague roads in Northern Pickens County. Landslides continue to plague roads in Northern Pickens County.

PICKENS COUNTY — A section of Jocassee Gorges road in northern Pickens County that suffered multiple landslides during heavy April rainfall will remain closed until November while repairs are made.

Officials said landslides in the area are continue to pose a threat to motorized traffic along the three-mile section of the Horsepasture Road section between Bootleg Mountain and the Jocassee dam.

Regular traffic on Horsepasture Road beyond Jumping-Off Rock to the Bootleg access area on Lake Jocassee will not be affected, they said.

Additionally, the remainder of seasonal-access roads on Jocassee Gorges will not be affected, and gates will be opened Friday, Sept. 13.

Weather permitting, Duke Energy will have a contractor working to start repairing the landslides in mid-September, officials said.

The Jim Timmerman Natural Resources Area at Jocassee Gorges is located in northern Pickens County and eastern Oconee County and surrounds Lake Jocassee. It is home to many rare and unusual plants and animals.

It was purchased by the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources (SCDNR) in 1998.

